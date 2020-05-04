Dr. Glenn Short, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Short is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Short, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Glenn Short, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Eastern Pennsylvania Gastroenterology and Liver Specialists PC1501 N Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 110, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 289-2172
Lvpg Ophthalmology - Palmer Township3701 Corriere Rd Ste 17, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 821-2828
- 3 2401 Northampton St Ste 220, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 821-2828
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
Dr Short is very good doctor the younger doctors have a lot to learn from him. I have been a patient of this practice from beginning, Dr Short been my GI doctor for 37 years. I was told by another doctor years ago I when I was 24 years old (Crohns Disease).I would not see 30 yrs old. Well thanks to Dr. Glenn Short I’m still here at 70 yrs old and had a great life! Thank you Dr Short.
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1881693521
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
