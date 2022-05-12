See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.6 (34)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Glenn Shi,, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Shi, works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jacksonville - Ortho
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-7468

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Glenn Shi,, MD

  • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
  • 14 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1003058660
Education & Certifications

  • DUKE UNIVERSITY
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
  • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
  • Univ of WI Med Sch
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Glenn Shi,, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shi, is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shi, has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shi, has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shi, works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shi,’s profile.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Shi,. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shi,.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shi,, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shi, appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

