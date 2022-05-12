Dr. Glenn Shi,, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shi, is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Shi,, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Jacksonville - Ortho4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7468
I’m 68, overweight and have severe osteoarthritis, especially my feet. After another “foot” subspecialty orthopedist in a large local group told me he couldn’t help me, I saw Dr Shi on recommendation of a friend. He has greatly improved my quality of life, reduced foot pain and maintained foot function. He’s performed a simple neurectomy to relieve top of foot pain, and more recently a subtalar ankle fusion that restored my ability to walk without excruciating pain. He does not rush you to surgical intervention and is conservative in not recommending more than needed. I recommend him to all my friends.
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1003058660
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
