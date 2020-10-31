Dr. Glenn Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Scott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Dr. Scott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Onsite Health LLC900 S Pine St Ste A, Spartanburg, SC 29302 Directions (864) 582-3456
-
2
Glenn L. Scott MD PA1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1600, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 582-3456
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Scott?
Dr. Scott became my orthopedic surgeon in April, 1979, after my automobile accident. When released me from his care in June, 1982, I had undergone bone grafts and skin grafts on both legs, and an ankle fusion and a muscle “flap” on my left leg. Dr. Scott’s optimistic attitude and compassionate care enabled me not only to walk again but also to achieve every goal I had dreamed of attempting prior to my injuries. For almost forty years I have walked just about everywhere in the world that I have wanted to go thanks to the medical care I received from Dr. Scott.
About Dr. Glenn Scott, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1285659219
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.