Dr. Glenn Scott, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Glenn Scott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Dr. Scott works at ONSITE HEALTH LLC in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Onsite Health LLC
    900 S Pine St Ste A, Spartanburg, SC 29302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 582-3456
    Glenn L. Scott MD PA
    1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1600, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 582-3456

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Limb Pain
Steroid Injection
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Limb Pain
Steroid Injection

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 31, 2020
    Dr. Scott became my orthopedic surgeon in April, 1979, after my automobile accident. When released me from his care in June, 1982, I had undergone bone grafts and skin grafts on both legs, and an ankle fusion and a muscle “flap” on my left leg. Dr. Scott’s optimistic attitude and compassionate care enabled me not only to walk again but also to achieve every goal I had dreamed of attempting prior to my injuries. For almost forty years I have walked just about everywhere in the world that I have wanted to go thanks to the medical care I received from Dr. Scott.
    Mike W. — Oct 31, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Glenn Scott, MD
    About Dr. Glenn Scott, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285659219
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scott accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scott works at ONSITE HEALTH LLC in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Dr. Scott’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

