Dr. Glenn Schwarcz, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Schwarcz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monsey, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.
Locations
Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental40 Robert Pitt Dr, Monsey, NY 10952 Directions (845) 307-5797Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Glenn Schwarcz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwarcz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schwarcz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schwarcz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarcz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarcz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarcz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarcz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.