Dr. Glenn Schattman, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Schattman works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.