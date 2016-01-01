See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Redford, MI
Dr. Glenn Saperstein, DO

Interventional Pain Medicine
1 (3)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Glenn Saperstein, DO is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Redford, MI. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.

Dr. Saperstein works at Michigan Interventional Spine & Pain Management in Redford, MI with other offices in Saginaw, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michigan Interventional Spine & Pain Management
    26095 W 6 Mile Rd, Redford, MI 48240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 886-4464
    Gavin Awerbuch MD
    5889 Bay Rd Ste 104, Saginaw, MI 48604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 827-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome
Nerve Blocks
Arthritis
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome
Nerve Blocks

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Glenn Saperstein, DO

    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1770637670
    Education & Certifications

    • Pontiac Osteopath Hosp
    • Botsford General Hospital
    • Nova Se Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
    • University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Saperstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saperstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saperstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saperstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Saperstein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saperstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saperstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saperstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

