Overview

Dr. Glenn Sakamoto, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Sakamoto works at SurgOne PC... in Parker, CO with other offices in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.