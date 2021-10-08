Dr. Glenn Rothman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rothman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Rothman, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Rothman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. Rothman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mesa Office1520 S Dobson Rd Ste 305, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 833-7320
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rothman?
Dr. Rothman is the absolute best surgeon and doctor I have ever seen! He was brilliant in every way, and made me feel comfortable, informed, safe, and at peace with a very scary surgery. I had been referred by my endocrinologist to him because I was told “he is the best”. Believe it! You want this man to perform your surgery, and his staff to help. Staff was outstanding and so efficient. My pain is nothing near what it could have been, and my scar is so minimal. My husband and I agree - He is simply the best! I’m so grateful he was my surgeon and I can’t recommend him high enough.
About Dr. Glenn Rothman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366497976
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins Hosp
- University of Virginia
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rothman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rothman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rothman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rothman works at
Dr. Rothman has seen patients for Parathyroidectomy, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rothman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rothman speaks Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.