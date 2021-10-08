Overview

Dr. Glenn Rothman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Rothman works at Arizona Otolaryngology Consultants, PC in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroidectomy, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.