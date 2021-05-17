Overview

Dr. Glenn Prescod, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Prescod works at Glenn S. Prescod M.d. M.p.h. Inc. in Pawtucket, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.