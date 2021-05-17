Dr. Glenn Prescod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prescod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Prescod, MD
Dr. Glenn Prescod, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Prescod works at
Glenn S. Prescod M.d. M.p.h. Inc.333 School St Ste 301, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 725-4983
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Efficient, caring, knowledgable. Very happy with the care my partner is receiving.
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French and Portuguese
- 1336263102
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Prescod has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prescod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prescod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prescod works at
Dr. Prescod has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prescod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prescod speaks French and Portuguese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Prescod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prescod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prescod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prescod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.