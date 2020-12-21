See All Cardiologists in New Orleans, LA
Cardiology
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Glenn Polin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine - Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Polin works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in McComb, MS, Independence, MO, Overland Park, KS and Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Syncope and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Medical Center
    1514 Jefferson Hwy Fl 3, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-4145
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular Institute Of MS
    303 Marion Ave, McComb, MS 39648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 249-1350
  3. 3
    Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists
    19550 E 39th St S Ste 210, Independence, MO 64057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 478-9071
  4. 4
    Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists
    5701 W 119th St Ste 430, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 253-3000
  5. 5
    Northshore Surgical Affiliates
    1850 Gause Blvd E Ste 202, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 639-3777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • King's Daughters Medical Center
  • Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Glenn Polin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598928418
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center - New York, NY (Cardiovascular Disease) <br> Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA (Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA (General Surgery)
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA (Internal Medicine)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine - Philadelphia, PA
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Polin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Polin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Polin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Polin has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Syncope and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Polin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

