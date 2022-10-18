Overview

Dr. Glenn Pfeffer, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Pfeffer works at Cedars Sinai Medical Orthopedic in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.