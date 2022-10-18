Dr. Glenn Pfeffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfeffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Pfeffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Pfeffer, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Pfeffer works at
Locations
-
1
Rodney A Gabriel M.d. Inc.444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 603, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-0566
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pfeffer?
In April 2001 I destroyed my navicular. The emergency room initially referred me to the US Ski Team's orthopedic surgeon but after taking a look at the x-rays and eventual Cat Scan, that doctor noped out. It was looking dire and talk of fusing bones together and walking with a cane for the rest of my life was mentioned way too often for my liking. However, he decided to refer me to Dr. Pfeffer instead. After looking at my scans/x-rays, Dr. Pfeffer informed me my navicular was the consistency of Grape Nuts cereal and had to be completely rebuilt. Two permanent titanium screws, 4 temporary screws for an exterior fixator, 6 temporary pins, some osteoplast and a 6 hour surgery later, Dr. Pfeffer gave me a new lease on life. It's been over 20 years and both my foot and I are still going strong - no cane and a normal gait. I won't let anyone else treat my feet. I'll travel to see him, if necessary. He's kind, personable and worth getting fit into his schedule.
About Dr. Glenn Pfeffer, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992847743
Education & Certifications
- U Calif
- University of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pfeffer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pfeffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pfeffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pfeffer works at
Dr. Pfeffer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pfeffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pfeffer speaks Spanish.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfeffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfeffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfeffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfeffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.