See All Otolaryngologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Glenn Peters, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Glenn Peters, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Glenn Peters, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Peters works at UAB Medicine in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William Gambrell, MD
Dr. William Gambrell, MD
8 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Willie Cornay, MD
Dr. Willie Cornay, MD
8 (28)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Alabama Hospital
    1802 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 822-8816
  2. 2
    University Of Alabama OTO
    2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-9766
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  3. 3
    Surgical Site
    1200 11th Ter N, Birmingham, AL 35204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 930-7124
  4. 4
    Bdb 563
    1720 2ND AVE S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 934-9767
  5. 5
    Healthsouth Medical Center
    1201 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 822-8816

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ear Ache
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ear Ache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Peters?

    Nov 21, 2019
    I saw Dr. Peters for a total thyroidectomy. During the pre-surgery visit, he went over what happens during the surgery and what to expect after surgery. He was attentive and answered the questions I had. He also had another ultrasound done of the thyroid to verify its condition. The surgery went very well. I made the right choice for my surgery.
    James F. — Nov 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Glenn Peters, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Glenn Peters, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Peters to family and friends

    Dr. Peters' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Peters

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Glenn Peters, MD.

    About Dr. Glenn Peters, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568494144
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bapt Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Ala
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peters has seen patients for Otitis Media, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Glenn Peters, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.