Dr. Glenn Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Peters, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Peters, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Peters works at
Locations
-
1
University of Alabama Hospital1802 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (800) 822-8816
-
2
University Of Alabama OTO2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-9766Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
3
Surgical Site1200 11th Ter N, Birmingham, AL 35204 Directions (205) 930-7124
-
4
Bdb 5631720 2ND AVE S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-9767
-
5
Healthsouth Medical Center1201 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (800) 822-8816
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peters?
I saw Dr. Peters for a total thyroidectomy. During the pre-surgery visit, he went over what happens during the surgery and what to expect after surgery. He was attentive and answered the questions I had. He also had another ultrasound done of the thyroid to verify its condition. The surgery went very well. I made the right choice for my surgery.
About Dr. Glenn Peters, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1568494144
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Bapt Med Ctr
- U Ala
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters works at
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Otitis Media, Outer Ear Infection and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.