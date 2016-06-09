Overview

Dr. Glenn Perez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East.



Dr. Perez works at Perez & Perez Medical Corp in Upland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.