Dr. Glenn Perez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Perez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East.
Dr. Perez works at
Locations
Perez & Perez Medical Corp.630 N 13th Ave Ste A, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 985-7257
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's the best pediatrician I have ever taken my kids to.
About Dr. Glenn Perez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841412913
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Il Masonic Med Center
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
