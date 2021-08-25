Dr. Parris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenn Parris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Parris, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Parris works at
Locations
1
Parris & Associates989 Lawrenceville Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 962-1616
2
Sei Bello LLC4850 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 501, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 Directions (770) 962-1616
3
Parris and Associates5271 Lawrenceville Hwy NW Ste A, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (770) 962-1616
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind. Explains my condition very well. Very good at diagnoses. Some of staff do not follow through on prescription refills and communicating lab results.
About Dr. Glenn Parris, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1417148834
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Rheumatology
