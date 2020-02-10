See All Gastroenterologists in Princeton, NJ
Dr. Glenn Osias, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Glenn Osias, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.

Dr. Osias works at PRINCETON GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOCIATES PA in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Princeton Gastroenterology Associates
    731 Alexander Rd Ste 100, Princeton, NJ 08540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Reflux Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Barrett's Esophagus
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 10, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Osias for almost 20 years. He is not only extremely competent but a warm and friendly person to deal with about sensitive topics and procedures. I would and have recommended him highly.
    — Feb 10, 2020
    About Dr. Glenn Osias, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164422788
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Osias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osias has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Osias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Osias works at PRINCETON GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOCIATES PA in Princeton, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Osias’s profile.

    Dr. Osias has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Barrett's Esophagus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Osias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

