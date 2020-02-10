Overview

Dr. Glenn Osias, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Osias works at PRINCETON GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOCIATES PA in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Barrett's Esophagus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.