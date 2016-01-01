Overview

Dr. Glenn Novak, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Dr. Novak works at Glenn J Novak DO Inc in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.