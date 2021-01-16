Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenn Newman, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Newman, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Newman works at
Locations
Santa Monica Urgent Care Inc524 Colorado Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 394-2273
- 2 3932 Long Beach Blvd Ste A, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 608-3109
Torrance Memorial Urgent Care Center22411 HAWTHORNE BLVD, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 921-7100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient, communicates great information, takes his time. I really felt him listen, respond, and resolve issue. Would definitely see again.
About Dr. Glenn Newman, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568433274
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman has seen patients for Advance Directive End of Life Planning, Cough and Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Newman speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.