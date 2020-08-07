Dr. Glenn Nelson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Nelson, DPM
Dr. Glenn Nelson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Glenn E Nelson Dpm LLC2308 N ROSEMONT BLVD, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 886-1172
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have gone to Dr. Nelson occasionally during the past few years whenever I have had a foot issue. He always has the appropriate solutions, and he never tries to recommend things that you don't need. His approach is logical, and he explains things well. He is courteous, respectful, and honest. I have recommended him to several friends, and they have been very pleased as well.
About Dr. Glenn Nelson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1104813237
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
