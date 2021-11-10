See All General Dentists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Glenn Nathan, DDS

Dentistry
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Glenn Nathan, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Dentistry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Nathan works at Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Rockville) in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Oral Surgery Associates (Rockville)
    14955 Shady Grove Rd Ste 330, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 363-7739
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Coronectomy Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 10, 2021
    great doctor and staff
    Anonymous — Nov 10, 2021
    About Dr. Glenn Nathan, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1336220128
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine In New York
    Internship
    • University Of Pittsburgh
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University
