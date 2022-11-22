Overview

Dr. Glenn Minster, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They completed their residency with Wayne St University Detroit M C



Dr. Minster works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin in Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.