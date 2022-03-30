Dr. Glenn Miller, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Miller, DPM
Dr. Glenn Miller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7101 S Staples St Ste 103, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Directions (361) 814-4055
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Doctor has a relatable manner and made me feel very comfortable. He did two small procedures and I didn’t feel any discomfort. His nurse was also easy to work with.
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1265456602
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods.