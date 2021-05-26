Overview

Dr. Glenn McLintock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Haddon Township, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.



Dr. McLintock works at Virtua Primary Care in Haddon Township, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

