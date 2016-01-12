Dr. Glenn McGrath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn McGrath, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn McGrath, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. McGrath works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Specialists118 Welsh Rd Unit A, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGrath?
Overall - very satisfied with Dr. McGrath's professionalism and capability, but my experience in dealing with his Doylestown office staff is an exercise in frustration and rudeness, to the point that I've considered going elsewhere.
About Dr. Glenn McGrath, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1598766982
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGrath has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGrath works at
Dr. McGrath has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGrath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
551 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.