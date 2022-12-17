Overview

Dr. Glenn McDermott, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McDermott works at Children's Dentistry and Orthodontics, Virginia Beach, VA in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.