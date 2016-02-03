Dr. Glenn McClendon, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClendon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn McClendon, DPM
Overview
Dr. Glenn McClendon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Conway Regional Health System.
Locations
McColgan Surgical Clinic2425 Dave Ward Dr Ste 201, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 504-2737Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have known this doctor for 10-15 years. I am a nurse and have rounded with him when he came to local nursing homes. He has removed several of my ingrown toenail. I would highly recommend this doctor! He is awesome!
About Dr. Glenn McClendon, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1265425656
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
