Dr. Glenn Matney, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (56)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Glenn Matney, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

Dr. Matney works at GLENN P MATNEY, M.D. in Victorville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Glenn P Matney, M.d.
    12402 Industrial Blvd Ste B1, Victorville, CA 92395 (760) 245-9363

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary Medical Center
  • Victor Valley Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Colic Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Failure to Thrive Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neonatal Circumcision Chevron Icon
Newborn Dehydration Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net of California
    • Inland Empire Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Aug 11, 2021
    We’ve been going to Dr Matney for years. He is an excellent doctor and his staff is kind and professional. They are never over booked. I trust him with my children’s medical care completely.
    C.Tyler — Aug 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Glenn Matney, MD
    About Dr. Glenn Matney, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1902822059
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine
