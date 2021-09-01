Dr. Madokoro has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenn Madokoro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Madokoro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Madokoro works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lance H. Betson D.o. A Medical Corp.351 Hospital Rd Ste 210, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 548-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Madokoro?
Very caring and follows up the appointment with phone calls. Dr. Madokuro is an excellent doctor and has done 3 colonoscopies with excellent results. JM
About Dr. Glenn Madokoro, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1639255060
Education & Certifications
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University Of California Los Angeles
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Stanford University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Madokoro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Madokoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Madokoro works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Madokoro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madokoro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madokoro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madokoro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.