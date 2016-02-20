Overview

Dr. Glenn Leavitt, DO is an Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Leavitt works at Leavitt Womens Health Care in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis, Endometriosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.