Dr. Glenn Knox, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.
UF Health Otolaryngology - Jacksonville653 W 8th St # 2, Jacksonville, FL 32209 Directions (904) 383-1017
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I told him what hearing device I wanted. But report said I have not made up my mind yet ?
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1609892777
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Vanderbilt
- Indiana University
- Rutgers Medical School
- Princeton U
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Knox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knox has seen patients for Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Knox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knox.
