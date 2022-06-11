Overview

Dr. Glenn Knox, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Knox works at UF Health Otolaryngology - Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.