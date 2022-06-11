See All Otolaryngologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Glenn Knox, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Glenn Knox, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Uf Health Jacksonville.

Dr. Knox works at UF Health Otolaryngology - Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    UF Health Otolaryngology - Jacksonville
    653 W 8th St # 2, Jacksonville, FL 32209 (904) 383-1017

  Uf Health Jacksonville

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 11, 2022
    I told him what hearing device I wanted. But report said I have not made up my mind yet ?
    Anonymous — Jun 11, 2022
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    40 years of experience
    English
    1609892777
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Baylor University
    Vanderbilt
    Indiana University
    Rutgers Medical School
    Princeton U
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
