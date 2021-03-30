Dr. Glenn Kimball, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimball is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Kimball, MD
Dr. Glenn Kimball, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Haverhill, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Glenn P. Kimball Jr. MD680 Main St, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 374-4258
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Haverhill
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Dr. Kimball is very though and explains things that are easy for me to understand. I have been seeing Dr. Kimball for a number of years and would highly recommend him for all your eye needs
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1265428924
- Mass Eye Ear Infirm
- Eye Ear Hospital Pittsburgh
- Montefiore Hosp
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kimball has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimball accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimball has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimball has seen patients for Contusion of the Eyeball, Bell's Palsy and Chorioretinal Scars, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimball on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimball. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimball.
