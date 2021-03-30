Overview

Dr. Glenn Kimball, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Haverhill, Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Kimball works at Glenn Kimball, MD in Haverhill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Contusion of the Eyeball, Bell's Palsy and Chorioretinal Scars along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.