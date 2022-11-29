Dr. Glenn Kelley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Kelley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Glenn Kelley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.
Cardiology Consultants of Louisiana Apmc4200 Houma Blvd Fl 2, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 454-4102
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
He very professional, kind, caring and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Glenn Kelley, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1417985813
- Lsu Hlth Sciences Ctr
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Kelley has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, First Degree Heart Block and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
