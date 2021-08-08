Dr. Glenn Keiper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keiper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Keiper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Keiper, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center and PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center.
Dr. Keiper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Keiperspine, PC1410 Oak St Ste 200, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 485-2357
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keiper?
Dr.Keiper was wonderful. He squeezed me into his schedule last minute for consult and surgery. Minimally invasive and no complications, his surgical team was top notch as well. I woke up with no pain and started to recover the feeling in my leg after about a week! Incision is healing well. I feel lucky to have had him operate on me, I flew all the way to Oregon from Wyoming specifically for his surgical abilities. No one I would trust more for a large extruded disk repair. Expecting a full recovery back to police work in 3 months.
About Dr. Glenn Keiper, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1093732653
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keiper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keiper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keiper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keiper works at
Dr. Keiper has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keiper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Keiper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keiper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keiper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keiper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.