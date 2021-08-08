Overview

Dr. Glenn Keiper, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center and PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center.



Dr. Keiper works at KeiperSpine in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.