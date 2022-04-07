Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenn Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Kaufman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Locations
-
1
Great Neck Office900 Northern Blvd Ste 220, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-0778
-
2
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (844) 727-5795
- 3 800 Northern Blvd Ste 220, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-0778
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaufman—You are thorough and accurate in your diagnosis. You follow through treatment leaving no stone unturned. You listen to patient concerns and provide recommendations and responses for the best course of action. Both of my children were delivered by Dr. Kaufman! Very easy deliveries thanks to him! Thank you so much for your kind and thoughtful concern in regard to my health and providing me with excellent medical and physical care. I am most grateful for your kindness whenever I see you. You are the best doctor! We so appreciate all you do! Kind regards, Maria Markou, Esq. & Markou-Lambropoulos Family
About Dr. Glenn Kaufman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1518056373
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Pap Smear, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaufman speaks Italian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
