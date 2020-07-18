See All Family Doctors in Palm Desert, CA
Dr. Glenn Jabola, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Glenn Jabola, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Jabola works at Eisenhower Primary Care in Palm Desert, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office of Glenn Jabola, MD
    74020 Alessandro Dr, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 837-8827

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Actinic Keratosis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Actinic Keratosis

Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Glenn Jabola, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710964333
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Ca Irvine Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Jabola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jabola has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jabola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jabola works at Eisenhower Primary Care in Palm Desert, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jabola’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

