Dr. Glenn Hifumi, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Hifumi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Coast Plaza Hospital, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Angeles Community Hospital and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Glenn T. Hifumi9604 Artesia Blvd Ste 200, Bellflower, CA 90706 Directions (562) 866-5978
Hospital Affiliations
- Coast Plaza Hospital
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Angeles Community Hospital
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff have no people skills they dont call to let you know whats going on with appointments but over all doctor explains whats going to happen at surgery ill be back after surgery to let you folks know how my surgery went..
About Dr. Glenn Hifumi, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427138262
Education & Certifications
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hifumi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hifumi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hifumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hifumi speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hifumi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hifumi.
