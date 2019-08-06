Overview

Dr. Glenn Harper, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They completed their residency with University Of Texas Medical School - General Surgery



Dr. Harper works at Seton Outpatient Rehabilitation Services - Round Rock in Round Rock, TX with other offices in Waco, TX, Cedar Park, TX and Killeen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.