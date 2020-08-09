Overview

Dr. Glenn Hall, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Androscoggin Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at St. Luke's Center for Breast Care in Maumee, OH with other offices in Perrysburg, OH and Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.