Dr. Glenn Gwozdz, MD
Dr. Glenn Gwozdz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital and Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Cancer Immuno-biology Laboratory35 Bill Fries Dr Bldg F, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 681-6668
Coastal Carolina Hospital- Rehabilitation Unit1000 Medical Center Dr, Hardeeville, SC 29927 Directions (843) 681-6668
Allergy & Asthma Center of Hilton Head300 New River Pkwy Ste 6, Hardeeville, SC 29927 Directions (843) 208-3400
Hilton Head Hospital25 Hospital Center Blvd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 681-6668
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaufort Memorial Hospital
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gwozdz is excellent. He relieved me of my concerns regarding a situation I wasn't quite sure just what was wrong. He is direct, kind, efficient, and very knowledgeable. We are lucky to have him with us in Hilton Head.
About Dr. Glenn Gwozdz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U MD
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- George Washington University Hospital The
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Princeton University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
