Overview

Dr. Glenn Green, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center.



Dr. Green works at Mid Hudson Retina Consultants in Newburgh, NY with other offices in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.