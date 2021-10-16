Dr. Glenn Graves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Graves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Graves, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenfield, WI. They completed their residency with Med College Wi Affil Hosps
Dr. Graves works at
Locations
Ophthalmology Associates4600 W Loomis Rd Ste 310, Greenfield, WI 53220 Directions (414) 294-4660Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Graves for many years and I am satisfied with his job, all the staff is friendly and helpful. I recommend him to all the people who are looking for an ophthalmologist.
About Dr. Glenn Graves, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1780671677
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Graves has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graves works at
Dr. Graves has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Graves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graves.
