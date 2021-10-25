Dr. Glenn Goldstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Goldstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Goldstein, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They completed their fellowship with Grant Medical Center
Dr. Goldstein works at
Locations
-
1
Colon Rectal Surgeons Ft Wayne7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 302, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 435-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
i have been a patient of his for a lot of years. he is the only one i trust. as a retired r.n. i have taken care of his patients as well as being one. would recommend him highly.
About Dr. Glenn Goldstein, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1346336575
Education & Certifications
- Grant Medical Center
- Saginaw Co-op Hosps
- Long Island College Hospital
- Fordham University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldstein speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.