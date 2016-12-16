Dr. Glenn Genovese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Genovese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Genovese, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Genovese, MD is a Pulmonologist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Genovese works at
Locations
Pulmonary - Critical Care Associates of East Texas709 Hollybrook Dr Ste 3400, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 758-1464
Hospital Affiliations
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was suffering with CHF and LF. I have AFIB also and he saved my life!
About Dr. Glenn Genovese, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1265439251
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Genovese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Genovese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Genovese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Genovese works at
Dr. Genovese has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Genovese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Genovese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Genovese.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Genovese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Genovese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.