Dr. Glenn Gart, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Gart, MD is a Dermatologist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 72 Pine St Unit 3, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 589-1405
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He and his staff have been very pleasant when speaking with me. I was very happy that his office accepts quick appointments especially if you are concerned about something. It is a bit odd that he only accepts cash or checks for service.
About Dr. Glenn Gart, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1841365681
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gart has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gart.
