Overview

Dr. Glenn Gardner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University Medical Center and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Lakeside.



Dr. Gardner works at Midwest Surgical Specialists in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.