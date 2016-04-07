See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tinton Falls, NJ
Dr. Glenn Gabisan, MD
Dr. Glenn Gabisan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Glenn Gabisan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tinton Falls, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers University and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Gabisan works at Professional Orthopedic Associates in Tinton Falls, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Professional Orthopedic Associates
    776 Shrewsbury Ave Ste 105, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 530-4949
  2. 2
    Professional Orthopedic Associates
    1430 Hooper Ave Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 530-4949
  3. 3
    Professional Orthopedic Associates
    303 W Main St, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 530-4949

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 07, 2016
    Amazing surgeon with great bedside manner and very efficient and courteous staff
    Aberdeen, NJ — Apr 07, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Glenn Gabisan, MD
    About Dr. Glenn Gabisan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346227428
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Monmouth Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rutgers University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glenn Gabisan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabisan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gabisan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gabisan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gabisan has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabisan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabisan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabisan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabisan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabisan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

