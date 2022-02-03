Dr. Glenn Freed, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Freed, DO
Overview
Dr. Glenn Freed, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Berwick Hospital Center, Evangelical Community Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street and Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.
Locations
Glenn S Freed DO100 Schuylkill Medical Plz Ste 101, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 622-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Berwick Hospital Center
- Evangelical Community Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Our very first visit with Dr Freed was surprisingly fantastic! He took his time to actively listen, as well as ask specific questions. He went out of his way to ensure we got the appropriate prescriptions at the most manageable prices. And on top of all of that, he was so pleasantly funny and cheerful, which truly helps when visiting to discuss a colonoscopy procedure. This gentleman is a truly experienced professional. But he is also warm and cheerful. We were no ready for a delightful appointment we experienced with him! He is sensitive and understanding towards patients with various conditions such as Parkinson's disease, and makes them feel perfectly normal, while also fully understanding how such conditions play a part in the appointments and procedures. I can't recommend this doctor enough! It is so very hard to find friendly professionals in the Pottsville area. And he is one of them!
Dr. Freed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freed has seen patients for Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
