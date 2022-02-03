Overview

Dr. Glenn Freed, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Berwick Hospital Center, Evangelical Community Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street and Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.



Dr. Freed works at Glenn S Freed DO in Pottsville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.