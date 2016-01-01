Dr. Faust has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glenn Faust, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Faust, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1949 Westchester Ave Ste B, Bronx, NY 10462 Directions (929) 248-4824
- 2 155 Dyckman St, New York, NY 10040 Directions (718) 513-5880
-
3
Sunrise Medical Practice PC1975 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 690-9591
-
4
Nassau University Medical Center2201 Hempstead Tpke, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 572-6705Monday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Nassau University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Glenn Faust, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1003986456
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
