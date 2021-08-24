Dr. Glenn Englander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Englander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Englander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glenn Englander, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Anemia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 8700, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 832-2465
Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches2001 N Flagler Dr, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 832-2465Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Palm Beach Sports Medcn/Ortho200 Northpoint Pkwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 615-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Englander for almost 10 years. His staff has always been pleasant, professional and friendly. He, is very caring and patient.
About Dr. Glenn Englander, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1932166543
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Englander has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Englander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Englander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Englander has seen patients for Gastritis, Anemia and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Englander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Englander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Englander.
