Overview

Dr. Glenn Dunlap, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Dunlap works at Pinehurst Foot Specialists in Pinehurst, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.