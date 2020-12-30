Dr. Glenn Dunlap, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunlap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Dunlap, DPM
Overview
Dr. Glenn Dunlap, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pinehurst, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Locations
Pinehurst Foot Specialists6 Regional Dr Ste D, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 295-9255
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dunlap and his staff are excellent, helpful and pleasant.
About Dr. Glenn Dunlap, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1346217031
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunlap has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunlap accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunlap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunlap has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunlap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunlap. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunlap.
