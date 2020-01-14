Dr. Glenn Douglas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glenn Douglas, MD
Overview
Dr. Glenn Douglas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Medical Group Franklin2001 Mallory Ln Ste 100, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 764-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Douglas is a very smart doc who is polite an listens very well. He does not rush his patients. He is also willing to let fibro patients try new meds. He has empathy for his patients. He cares.
About Dr. Glenn Douglas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1831121011
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douglas speaks Italian and Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.
